One person has died in a road accident that has happened this morning between Chintheche- Dwangwa roads.

The deceased has been identified as Patrick Ngonya from Chitipa who until his death was working as Escom engineer.

Reports say the deceased had failed to negotiate a corner while passing at Malaza and in the processes, the car overturned.

Following the impact, Ngonya died on the spot while another passenger who was also on board escaped without being injured.