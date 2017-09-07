The body of late father Callisto Baluwa of St. Louis Catholic Parish in Balaka will be laid to rest on Friday at Nantipwili Cemetery.

This has been disclosed in a press statement released and made available to faceofmalawi reporter.

According to the statement, the body of Baluwa will be collected at 3 30pm from College of Medicine to Limbe Cathedral, Mass at Limbe Cathedral at 5pm.

“Friday Sept 8th, Farewell Mass at 10am at Limbe Cathedral presided over by Bishop Montfort Sitima and then followed by burial at Nantipwili Cemetery,” reads in part the statement.

Father Baluwa of the Society of Montfort Missionaries was found dead in his on Wednesday morning.