Police in Blantyre have arrested three employees of FDH Bank in connection to the fraud that happened at the bank in precious months.

The arrest comes barely a week after the police arrested of the bank’s former executive, Mathias Silumbu, who now works as chief finance officer at NBS Bank.

Head of Fiscal and Fraud Section, Isaac Norman, confirmed the arrest on Wednesday in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

The three have been identified as James Gwaza, Mphatso Njala and Ronald Madondolo.

According to Norman, the three worked in the bank’s Finance and Treasury Department were Njala and Gwaza were supervisors. Mandolo works as a clerk.

They will appear in courts any time soon.