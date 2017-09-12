Five nurses at the Denver Health Medical Center were suspended for three weeks after they admired a man’s genitals.

The incidents occurred between March 31 and April 3, 2017, but weren’t reported until May 8, according to Denver7 News.

The nurses opened a body bag to view the man’s sex organ, a hospital official confirmed to the media.

Officials discovered what happened after one of the nurses made a comment that was heard by another nurse, who wasn’t involved in the incident. That nurse reported the matter, who in turn called Denver police.

Denver Health Medical Center released the following statement to HuffPost:

“Their actions, which violated our policies and our Code of Conduct, were promptly reported to appropriate governmental authorities, including the Denver Police Department and the Colorado State Board of Nursing.

“An internal Denver Health investigation resulted in disciplinary action against all those responsible for the incident and the patient’s next of kin was notified.”

Officers who investigated said “multiple staff members viewed the victim while he was incapacitated, including after he was deceased,” according to a report obtained by HuffPost.

Denver District Attorney’s Office spokesman Ken Lane told the Denver7 News that a police officer conferred with a prosecutor.

“They determined there was insufficient evidence to prove a crime was committed, no charges were filed,” he said.

The matter was referred “back to Denver Health to handle internally.”