Five South African men who are being accused of eating human flesh are expected to appear in the Estcourt Magistrate’s court today to answer charges placed against them.

The five abandoned their bail application when they appeared in the same court on August 28.

The five are, a traditional healer Nino Mbatha, 32, Sithembiso Sithole, 31, Lindokuhle Masondo, 32, Lungisani Magubane, 30, and Khayelihle Lamula, 32, face charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

This follows allegations that they raped, killed and cut up the body of a woman, which they then ate.

The arrests started when one of the suspects walked into the Estcourt cop shop and confessed to the cops on duty that he was ‘tired of eating human flesh.

More of the details to follow as they appear in court.