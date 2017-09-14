Malawians have expressed shock over dominance of foul language in most of the placards carried by protestors during demonstrations against gender based violence held today in the capital Lilongwe.

Recently the country experienced a sharp increase in gender based violence with the latest being the brutal murder of Mirriam Siula.

Siula was stabbed by her ex-boyfriend identified as Arthur M’dala who is currently in police custody.



The development forced Human right activist Billy Mayaya together with Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) to hold peaceful demonstrations scheduled for today in the capital Lilongwe.

But many Malawians were shocked with the message placed on most of the placards carried by protestors.

Most of the placards contained obscene message defeating the whole purpose of the demonstrations and some Malawians even took the issue to the social media.



Joe Ngalande wrote: “Is it a demonstration of prostitutes or sane people who wants to deal with gender based violence in both men and women???? Zauve!!!! No wonder anthu ena don’t support you Dr Billy Mayaya and the Kabwirazi.”

On his part, United Democratic Front (UDF) Spokesperson Ken Ndanga wrote: “Do we really need to write profanity? When our children read this, what will they say it is?

Where is our morality banganya mwe? Jamani?anzathu?.”

Another concerned citizen wrote: “Dziko lathuli Likupita kuti kodi??mpaka pamenepa ,Nchiyani chilikuchitika ??”

Meanwhile debate continues on the demonstrations.