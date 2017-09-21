Mangochi Police station is keeping in custody 4 men for an offence of breaking into building and committing a felony therein contrary to section 311 of the penal code.

On September 7, 2017 around 1700hrs the head teacher at Mtosa Primary school which is under Catholic church Mr. Benito Mateyu 49yrs V. Kalodzwa T/A Mabuka D. Mulanje reported that on this day as he was coming from one of his staff’s house, he discovered that unknown criminals broke into a maize mill building by breaking the front door, dismantled and went away with a maize mill worthy K1.2 million but the criminals left the engine behind, the maize mill was donated by the Catholic Church and placed at the school in order to be helping people around the area.

Immediately the Police visited the scene of crime and investigations were initiated. In the process three suspects namely White Molesi(36) V. Chinawali, Simon Elisha(27) V. Nasuluma and Joseph Khombe(42) V. Chilibwe all from T/A Chilipa D. Mangochi were apprehended at Chilipa trading centre following a tip-off from members of the general public.

The forth suspect James Chisonga(34) V. Kuyenda T/A Makwangwala D. Ntcheu was arrested at Bawi in Ntcheu district after the three suspects mentioned him.

The Police also recovered the maize mill after the suspects revealed that they sold it at a price of K500,000 at Lunzu Trading centre in Blantyre. In the meantime the Four suspects have been charged with breaking into building and commiting a felony therein and will appear before court soon.

The Police in the district appreciate the good relationships which exist between them and members of the general public in fighting against crime.