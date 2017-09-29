As rumours of blood suckers continue in the three district of Mulanje, Chiradzulu and Phalombe, a geologist escaped death by a thin thread in Chiradzulu after been likened to a blood sucker by communities.

“We were attacked today in CZ yesterday while working for GEMMAP on blood sucking issue…

“Local people were ready to burn us, thank GOD the DC intervened on time,” reads the post in part.

He added: “ndipo samava ukamayankhula, amvekele tikulephela kugona usiku kaamba ka iwe….



“We went into the village packed our vehicle and went into the nearby hill to examine some rocks somewhere in Chiradzulu, wen coming back we found the vehicle under siege, there was very big crowd waiting for us, so upon seeing us they just started shouting at us mukufuna chani kuno, some had stones and others rocks, that was the starting point.”

Last week communities in Phalombe smashed two Ambulances belonging to Mulanje District Hospital and Phalombe District Hospital.

The communities suspected the vehicles of carrying blood suckers.