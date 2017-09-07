It was not immediately known whether Irma damaged Trump’s beachfront Chateau des Palmiers, or Castle of the Palms, on St. Martin. The gated estate, for sale for $16.9 million, is owned through a trust and had been rented out, U.S. media has reported. But French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said some buildings had been destroyed and social media showed flooded roads and overturned cars on the island that is roughly divided between France and the Netherlands.

The situation was being closely monitored on St. Martin and at a number of Trump properties in Florida, Trump Organization spokesperson Amanda Miller told Reuters in a statement.

“Our teams at the Trump properties in Florida are taking all of the proper precautions and following local and Florida state advisories very closely to ensure that everyone is kept safe and secure,” Miller said.

While Irma’s exact trajectory remained uncertain, Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach – which has been called the “winter White House” and valued by Forbes at $175 million – could also take a hit.

Trump bought the estate in 1985 and turned it into an exclusive club, which now boasts a membership fee of $200,000.