James Jimmy Mac Fombe, head of procurement at the Central Medical Stores Trust (CMST) has been fired over corruption allegations, faceofmalawi can reveal.

Fombe was sent on forced leave and CMST asked the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate him.

He came in the limelight in April this year over his much publicized MK69 million wedding held at lakeshore resort Livingstonia Beach Hotel in Salima.

The wedding attracted debate on the social media with others calling for the ACB to investigate him.

The debate forced Fombe react on the matter, saying the budget of the wedding was exaggerated.

“No way we can spend K69 million. We want to do something unique but not extravagant,” scoffed Fombe