Thieves who broke into American Singer, Jason Derulo’s Los Angeles home, carted away $300,000 and jewelry, a theft which is suspected to be an inside job as only one room was targeted.

The incident was uncovered by the singer’s employee who visited his home on Friday, as it was also gathered that Jason was out of town when the incident happened.

Here’s TMZ’s report; ‘The maid realized someone had entered and taken some things after finding a smashed window and broken door. Police were called to the property and took a burglary report, but are waiting for Derulo to return home and officially identify the missing items.’