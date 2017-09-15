Passengers, including children, fled the District Line train after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonated at Parsons Green Station.

Eyewitnesses described a “fireball” and a “wall of flame” through the packed London Underground train after the blast, which happened at around 8.20am on Friday, as one commuter described how his hair was left singed by the blast.

In a statement, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said the blast was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

An investigation is now underway led by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command, he said, with hundreds of detectives carrying out enquiries including examining CCTV, forensic work and speaking to eyewitnesses.