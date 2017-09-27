Mkukula Magistrate Court in Lumbadzi has released on bail 15 Katondo CCAP praise and worship members arrested on Tuesday for allegedly confiscating musical equipment.

Lumbadzi Police arrested the 15 members on Tuesday after receiving a complaint from Church Pastor Rev. Robson Kapachika and Church Session Clerk a Mr. Matope that a section of some suspended Praise Team Members were refusing to surrender musical equipment belonging to the Church following their suspension.

According to the Church, the members were suspended for being indiscipline.

Information at hand indicates that, the accused members appeared in court today to be formally charged and they were later released on bail after paying MK30, 000 each as a bail bond.