A 46-year-old man has been arrested after three worshippers were hurt in church by the suspect who wielded a ‘kitchen knife’ in front of a horrified 150-strong Sunday service congregation.

One victim, 33, suffered a neck wound before two other members of the congregation at the New Jerusalem Apostolic Church in Aston, Birmingham, hurt their hands while restraining the attacker.

The church has named the victims as Karl George, Adam Brooks and Jorge George.

Minister Kevin Hutchinson said about 150 people were taking part in the New Jerusalem Apostolic Church’s Sunday service shortly before 11am when “a man with a knife stormed into our sanctuary.”

He said the attacker was challenged at the door by ushers and restrained.

He added: “He drew out a large kitchen knife and was restrained by a number of members, about three. Three members were injured and were taken to hospital.

“The men in the church were able to restrain him until the police and paramedics came.”

Officers at the scene arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

The man with the neck wound is now in a stable condition in hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: “Two people who helped restrain the offender were taken to hospital with minor hand injuries.

“Early indications suggest that the offender and victim knew each other and that this was a targeted attack.

“This is not believed to be a terrorism related incident.

A witness said: “I was driving past because I wanted to go to the Office Warehouse opposite. I counted seven police cars and distressed worshippers.

“First the rapid response came, followed by two air ambulances. The air ambulance landed in the car park of the old Staples building. Police officers dressed in black were walking in and out of the building making sure it was secure.”

A police cordon was in place for much of the morning but has now been removed.

A statement on the church’s Facebook page confirmed three worshippers had been knifed.

It said: “Three members of our congregation were injured following a knife attack all of whom have been taken to hospital.

“The following individuals were injured — Elder Karl George, Adam Brooks and Jorge George. No injuries were life-threatening.”

The church follows the Pentecostal movement, which has a strong base in Nigerian communities.

The Birmingham-based branch was set up in 2002 and is run by Bishop Melvin Brooks and his wife, Pastor Yvonne Brooks.

