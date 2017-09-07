Police in Lilongwe are keeping in custody a woman for allegedly causing wound on her son`s private part by tying every night.

The woman whose particulars are yet to be established has been tying her son`s penis every night with the aim of stopping him from wetting the beddings, police say.

Inspection by police has showed that the child`s penis is swollen and has a deep wound near the scrotum.

The woman is currently in police custody as further police investigation is underway.

