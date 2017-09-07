Police in Lilongwe are keeping in custody a woman for allegedly causing wound on her son`s private part by tying every night.

The woman whose particulars are yet to be established has been tying her son`s penis every night with the aim of stopping him from wetting the beddings, police say.

Inspection by police has showed that the child`s penis is swollen and has a deep wound near the scrotum.

The woman is currently in police custody as further police investigation is underway.

See the shocking photos below

AUZENI ANZANU PA
Yapita ijaCatholic Priest found dead in his room
YotsatiraMASM fined MK5million for misleading advertising
Kelvin Chaguza
Kelvin Chaguza
He obtained his MSCE certificate at Namitete secondary school in 2009. Then enrolled at Skyway University where he got his journalism ABMA certificate. He obtained ABMA Diploma in journalism in 2014 at Blantyre Institute of Management (BIM). His hobbies are singing, reading books and traveling.

NKHANINKHANI ZINA

ZIMENE MUMAKONDA

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here