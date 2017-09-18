Malawi`s social media went in pandemonium yesterday as Malawi`s flag was set upside down at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York where President Prof. Arthur Peter Muntharika together with the first lady were present.

The upside down Malawi`s flag got many people`s attention including that of Balaka North member of parliament, Lucius Banda.

According to Banda`s caption which he shared together with the photo online, the development did not surprise him as the upside down flag reflected how most things happen in Malawi.

“Most of things in Malawi happen mozondoka….so don’t get angry …kkkk,” wrote Banda.

However, the post captured people`s attention as some people concurred with Banda while some blamed him for being on the negative side.

Others went on to blame the parliamentarian saying he shouldn`t have been o the negative side in the incident.

Apart from attending the UN General Assembly, the president was also scheduled to attend a number of high level meetings and side events during the assembly.