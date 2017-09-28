Member of Parliament for Balaka North Lucius Banda has expressed concern over high increase of fuel service stations in the country, saying the development is putting the country at risk.

Recently the country has experienced a sharp increase in fuel service station especially major cities of Malawi.

Writing on his official facebook page, Banda, a veteran musician urged Town planning officials to do something on the matter.

“I am a musician not a civil engineer or anyone closer to issues to do with town planning. But abale these filling stations or service station as you call them, are they not becoming too many in our cities especially Lilongwe?

“They are being built right in the city centres what would happen if we got a huge fire situation…. was this planned? I stand to be corrected,” wrote Banda.

The post has attracted mixed reactions from his followers with others agreeing with Banda while others are against the idea.