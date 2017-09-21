Veteran musician Lucius Banda who is also United Democratic Front (UDF) Member of Parliament for Balaka North has refuted rumours hovering on the social media indicating that Wendy Harara is deep pain after being beaten severely.

On Wednesday the social media was awashed with reports that Harawa is in hospital after being beaten for being found with another man in the room in the capital Lilongwe.

Writing on his official facebook page, Banda quashed the story saying it’s a hoax.

“WHEN SHALL MALAWIANS STOP COOKING LIES ABOUT OTHER PEOPLE….

“THOSE OF US WHO WORK WITH WENDY HARAWA KNOW THAT WENDY IS VERY FINE AND SHE IS IN ZAMBIA TO SIGN CONTRACTS WITH MUSICIANS FOR SAND FESTIVAL.SHE LEFT YESTERDAY, SHE WILL ALSO ATTEND A BOYS II MEN SHOW ON OUR BEHALF AS SANDFESTIVAL, JUST TO LEARN A FEW THINGS…… WENDY DOES NOT LOOK LIKE THIS…. SHE HAS NATURAL DREADLOCKS….THIS IS A LIE AND IT’S WORKS OF THE DEVIL TRYING TO PULL HER DOWN… BUT EEEEISH SORRY DEVIL,” wrote Banda.