Veteran musician and United Democratic Front (UDF) Member of Parliament for Balaka North Lucius Banda has saluted the Great Angels Choir.

The Great Angels Choir, popularly known as the people’s choir is scheduled to launch its official websites on September 29 in the capital Lilongwe.

The launch will be graced by well-known South African gospel song star Sipho Makhabane.

Writing on his official facebook page Banda could not hide his excitement over the move taken by the Choir.

“Great Angels Choir Amazes me so much….these guys are so Organised,” wrote Banda.

Meanwhile Great Angels Choir has embarked on door to door performance aimed at hyping the website launch at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC).