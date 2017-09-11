A police officer has died in a hit and run accident that happened on Saturday morning in Lilongwe.

The victim has been identified as Constable Fabiano of C division.

It is reported that the officer was coming from work around 5 a.m. Upon reaching the Lilongwe Bridge, a minibus which was moving fast hit him and the driver did not stop.

A police uniform was found in his bag and he was later identified as a Malawi police officer of C division.

He later died at hospital after well-wishers took him to Kamuzu Central Hospital.

Meanwhile, the driver of the minibus is still at large.