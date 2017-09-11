Death of US country music singer Don Williams has shocked many Malawians across the country with others taking the issue to social media.

The song star died on Saturday evening at the age of 78 after a short illness.

His death took the social media by storm with others expressing their sadness and one of them being Human right activist Billy Mayaya.

“Rest in Peace Don Williams. Dead at 78,” wrote Mayaya on his official facebook page.

On her part, Jennifer Taona Mdalla wrote: “will live to remember his songs….loved them all since they were introduced to me decades ago by “my lovely best friend”…Richard Munthali. Rest in peace honourables.”

Concurring with Mdala’s remarks, Temweka Msowoya wrote: “Senorita,listen to the radio,mistakes,Lord i hope this day is good,love is on a roll, crying in the rain,rakes n ramblin mmmmmmm we have lost a giant,RIP.”

Williams began his solo career in 1971, amassing 17 number one country hits. His songs such as Gypsy Woman and Tulsa Time, were covered by singers such as Eric Clapton and Pete Townshend.

Williams was known as the gentle giant of country music.