A woman was nabbed by her husband while attempting to take his underwear to a local witch doctor in Kenya.

In a video, the woman was carrying a polythene bag which had several of the man’s undergarments.

It is reported that the woman was attempting to ‘lock’ her man by ensuring that he never cheats on her with another woman.

She was allegedly en route to a witchdoctor with her husband’s personal effects when she was busted.

In a video that has since gone viral, the lady is seen struggling to free herself from a man who is himself attempting to snatch a plastic bag from her.

Watch the video below