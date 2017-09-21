In what will come across as a really shocking development, a man has been caught on the street holding up the severed head of a baby girl.

A video has shown the moment a man brandished the severed head of an 18-month-old in the street after murdering her.

According to Metro UK, the man identifed as Mikhail Elinsky, a 42-year-old, is said to have been released from a psychiatric institution in which he was imprisoned for killing a woman six years ago.

After his release, he attacked the toddler in her own home, before stabbing the girl’s mother – his niece – and going on a rampage in the Russian city of Astrakhan.

Disturbing footage shows him taunting officers with a knife and refusing to give himself up. He was eventually shot by officers, and died later in hospital.