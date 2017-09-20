A 25 year old man has committed suicide by hanging himself to the roof of the house in Mangochi over misuse of MK100 by his wife.

The development comes barely hours after another man in the same district identified as Maganizo Wilson torched himself to death using petrol over marital dispute.

Mangochi police deputy spokesperson Amina Daudi confirmed of the development in an interview with the press and identified the deceased as Henry Mulamba.

According Daudi, Mulamba who was a fisherman left the house for other business.

“While away his wife sold fish (Usipa) at MK200 and she used part of the money in by tomato which she used in preparing relish. When her husband arrived home in the evening the wife explained everything to him but this did not please Mulamba who retaliated by committing suicide,” said Daudi.

She said Mulamba was found hanging on the roof the house on Wednesday morning.