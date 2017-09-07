A man whose girlfriend agreed to marry him after he proposed to her, has suddenly died after he fell from a bridge while ‘jumping for joy.

According to Metro UK, the 32-year-old unnamed man was in his girlfriend’s car when he asked her to pull over in the middle of Irabu Bridge, which links the Miyako and Irabu islands in Japan.

He told her he wanted to take in the view from the structure, however then dropped to one knee and pulled out a ring.

The man is said to have been so overjoyed when she said yes – he jokingly climbed onto the bridge railings and spread his arms to celebrate.

However seconds later he lost his balance, and fell 100 feet from the bridge into the water below.

Rescuers found the drowned man’s body seven hours later.

A police spokesman confirmed after that the man had been drinking before the tragedy took place.

The Irabu Bridge opened to the public in 2015 and spans 11,614 feet between the two islands.

It is Japan’s longest toll-free bridge with free public access to all, and as a result is now a popular tourist landmark.