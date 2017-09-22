A man who had the nerve to attack and hack off his wife’s toes and fingers, is being made to pay for his crime as the woman opts to forgive.

A wife has told a court why she has chosen to forgive her husband for hacking off two of her fingers and two of her toes in a horrific machete attack

Tiperia Afamiliona wrote in a Victim Impact Statement sent to a court in Sydney, Australia, in which she wrote, “for myself I have forgiven him so I can move forward…this does not mean it is okay.”

The 45-year-old was still bearing significant scars to her hands, arms and legs, as she attended the sentencing of Atinae Afamiliona.

Her 50-year-old husband was caged for nine years with with the opportunity of parole in six by Acting Judge Gregory Grogin.

The serial domestic violence offender attacked his wife with a machete on the corner of Raby and Campbelltown roads in Western Sydney on August 29 last year.

The couple were driving home when they began to row about their relationship and Tiperia said they should separate.

Her raging husband pulled the car over, pulled a machete from under the car seat and began attacking his wife.

He struck her at least 10 times, hacking at her arms and hands, which she raised to protect herself. When Tiperia managed crawled under their car to try to escape him he continued hacking at her exposed legs.

Acting Judge Grogin branded the violence a, “brutal, unprovoked, unabated, unrelenting, vicious attack on the victim who at the time was trying to protect herself and trying to escape the perpetrator by crawling under the car.”