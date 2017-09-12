A 44-year-old man has hanged himself to escape the shame after people found him sexually molesting his under 14-year-old granddaughters at night.

The man has been identified as Edward Standi.

It has been reported that on the night of 9th September, the deceased was caught caressing legs of his three granddaughters.

Villagers gathered the house when the children screamed and the matter was reported to the village headman who ordered that he should be dipped in mood waters as punishment.

On Sunday, he was found hanging to the roof of his house by her sister who visited the premises.

After being taken to the hospital, medical report had revealed that his death was due to suffocation

The deceased hailed from M’dala village in the area of Traditional Authority Chigaru in Blantyre.