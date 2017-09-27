A heartbroken snake expert filmed himself dying on a live stream broadcast after he let his pet black mamba bite his hand in the wake of his marital breakdown.

Arslan Valeev, 31, from St Petersburg, Russia pleaded with viewers to call his ex-wife, Ekaterina ‘Katya’ Pyatyzhkina, as he visibly deteriorated on camera.

Valeev initially went off camera and a muffled “ouch” can be heard as the deadly snake bit him.

The actual snake bite and moment of death were not shown, but the blogger allowed viewers to see the bite on his hand.

At the end of the footage, he got up from his chair and staggered off camera, possibly towards a bathroom. He died soon afterwards.

In the shocking live stream, he said: “If I die, then I die… I just will stay with you for some time. Just in case on my mobile there is a message for Katya…”

His breathing quickens, and his eyes started rolling, before his muscles appeared to become numb.

“Pass on to Katya that I loved her very much,” he said, showing his bitten finger with blood on it.

“Beautiful, isn’t it? Oh, damn, how it… Bye to everyone… I can’t believe it is happening to me…”

He then read out his former wife’s mobile number, before adding: “I’m already dying. Farewell. I would be glad to see Katya. Damn, I’m shaking.”

He and Katya were famous for running YouTube channels BobCat TV (about felines) and Exotarium (about snakes) with hundreds of thousands of followers.

Friends said on 4 August he had accused her of cheating on him.