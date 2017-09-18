A Canadian man identified as Jeffrey Shaver, successfully lobbied to have his bong and weed returned by the police, after standing outside a court in his boxers for a month.

The 31-year-old’s protest began after he was arrested for possession of weed, with police seizing his drugs and paraphernalia.

He wore a T-shirt made which read ‘Return my weed and bong,’ for days when he felt like wearing clothes. ‘RETURN MY BONG,’ one of his signs read in large letters, while another read ‘RETURN MY MARIJUANA

MetroUK reportes that earlier last week, he was charged with public nudity for the protest.

Despite that, the demonstration appears to have paid off.

On Friday, Shaver said the drugs possession charge had been dropped and he will be getting his bong and pot back soon.