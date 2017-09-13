A man killed his estranged wife and seven of her friends who were attending a party at her home.

Spencer Hight brought “multiple firearms of different types” to the house in a suburb in Dallas, Texas, the police said.

After he confronted his wife Meredith, the 32-year-old killed her, Plano police chief Gregory Rushin said. Meredith had filed for divorce in July 2017 after five years of marriage.

He had not lived in that home since March 2017. “We’ve never seen anything like this in our city before,” said Chief Rushin.

Two of the victims were reportedly alive when police arrived at the address but later died in hospital.

They had been attending a party to watch local football team.

“She was a cook, and a quite fine one, and she loved hosting friends and families,” Meredith’s mother Debbie Lane told a local news station.

Crystal Snugg, who works near the Hight home, told Fox that she saw a scene of disagreement between a man and woman which was initially quiet “but started to get louder”.

She also added that she saw the man pull a rifle and follow the woman into her house.

As reported, Hight’s motive and further details are unclear at this time.