The Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) in conjunction with the Ministry of Education Science and Technology has released examination results of the Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE), faceofMalawi can reveal.

This has been disclosed in a press statement released by MANEB Public Relations Officer Simeon Maganga made available to FOM’s reporter.

According to the statement, out of 255, 583 candidates who sat for the 2017 PSLCE exams 193, 795 candidates have qualified for the award of PSLCE certificate.

This represents a 75.82 percent pass rate.

Below is the statement;



