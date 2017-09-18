A married woman has been sensationally exposed after allegedly having s*x with her own husband’s nephew.

Sheki Mugoni, a Zimbabwean man from Harare is seeking divorce after DNA tests proved that his wife had a child with his nephew.

According to The Standard, Sheki Mugoni filed the summons for divorce on September 12 at the High Court but his wife identified as Joyce is yet to respond to the litigation.

According to the court papers, Joyce’s adulterous escapades started not long after the couple exchanged vows in 2014.

Sometime in October 2015, an unidentified informant tipped Mugoni of the affair between his wife and his nephew identified as Obey Mundowa.

A family gathering was arranged on January 3 this year where Mundowa admitted to having an affair with his uncle’s wife.

Mugoni demanded $700 000 from Mundowa as damages but was only given $4 500

However, the two allegedly did not stop seeing each other, forcing Mugoni to file for divorce.