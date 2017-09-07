Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) has confiscated over 50 tonnes of expired fertilizer from Rab Processors in Blantyre.

The fertilizer is believed to have expired in 2016 and was being repacked at a warehouse in Limbe ready for sale.

MBS Director Davlin Chokazinga confirmed of the development in an interview with the state controlled Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC 1).

According to Chokazinga, the Bureau acted following a tip off from the public.

Chokazinga described the development as detrimental to agriculture sector.