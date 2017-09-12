Controversial Ghanaian singer popularly known as Mzbel, discloses that she only dates old men.

While speaking in an interview on Behind the Fame on Drive Time on Joy FM Ghana with Lexis Bill, on Monday, Ghanaian singer, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, says getting married is not readily in her plans.

The very controversial 37-year-old said although many hold the view that she is old enough to be married by now, it is not a priority for her, adding that she is currently in a healthy relationship which is equal to marriage.

She said; “Marriage is not a priority but if it happens, why not,” she noted and added that she is in a healthy relationship which she is enjoying.