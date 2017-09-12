Controversial Ghanaian singer popularly known as Mzbel, discloses that she only dates old men.
While speaking in an interview on Behind the Fame on Drive Time on Joy FM Ghana with Lexis Bill, on Monday, Ghanaian singer, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, says getting married is not readily in her plans.
The very controversial 37-year-old said although many hold the view that she is old enough to be married by now, it is not a priority for her, adding that she is currently in a healthy relationship which is equal to marriage.
She said; “Marriage is not a priority but if it happens, why not,” she noted and added that she is in a healthy relationship which she is enjoying.
Although she won’t disclose the identity of the man in her life currently, the singer had said in a couple of interviews that older men are her taste.
She said; “I am an old man’s girlfriend. Everybody in Ghana knows that I don’t date young guys. If you are a young guy and I date you, I might break your heart. I like old men. They are very gentle.
“They don’t also like s*x. They can’t even have s*x for long. You know, I don’t like s*x like that. I like s*x once in a while,”