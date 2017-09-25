A three-month-old baby girl in Nsanje has allegedly been killed by her own mother who is mentally ill.

District police public relations officer Sergeant Agnes Zalakoma confirmed of the incident in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

According to Zalakoma, the incident occurred in Chikhawu village in the area of Senior Chief Tengani during the night of September 21 and 22.

“We got a tip of the alleged infanticide incident from the suspect’s grandmother of the same area.

She said, “My granddaughter went to fetch firewood on Thursday, September 21 and returned to the village during the night.

“We did not see her as she went straight in her house to sleep,” explained Aleba.

She further said, “Magethi was seen the following day without her baby and efforts to ask for the baby’s whereabouts yielded no tangible results as she did not respond.”