Angry mob on Wednesday torched a minibus in Phwezi after hitting a 9 year old boy to death, faceofmalawi can reveal.

Rumphi Police Public Relations Officer confirmed of the development in an interview with the press, saying the minibus was in its way to Karonga from Mzuzu.

“Upon reaching Phwezi the driver lost control due to over speeding and hit the boy who was crossing the road at zebra line,” reads in part the statement.

According to the police, the minibus overturned injuring 8 people in the process.

The development angered onlookers who ganged up to beat up the driver before setting a blaze the minibus Toyota Hiace registration number LL 7949.

The driver and eight passengers are currently admitted at Rumphi District Hospital.