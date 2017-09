A suspected motor cycle thief has been torched to death by angry mob in Ntchisi district.

The man`s identities are not yet known as this publication is further gathering more information about this shocking incident.

However, police in the country have since been advising people not to take laws into their hands whenever they have apprehended a thief stating that it is police`s work to investigate first and deal with such people.

More to follow.

See the disturbing picture below