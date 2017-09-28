Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) freezes Access Communications Limited bank accounts over tax evasion allegations, faceofmalawi can reveal.

The development comes barely a month after MRA impounded four buses belonging to Kwezy Bus Company over fraud allegations.

“MRA freezes Access Communications Ltd bank accounts as a result of underpayment ,non disclosure and non payment of Taxes dating back to several years,” inside source told this publication.

Meanwhile the company has circulated a memo informing all staff members that there will be massive retrenchment as the company cannot sustain itself as result of several economic and regulatory factors.

More details to come ….

