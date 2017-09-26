Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has reportedly warned President Donald Trump that no country should monopolise ownership of nuclear weapons after the US leader threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea last week.

Mugabe said this on Monday following his arrival in Harare from New York where he attended the 72nd ordinary session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Trump stunned UN watchers on Tuesday last week by threatening to “totally destroy” North Korea, describing its leader Kim Jong-Un as “Rocket Man”.

But, according to the state-owned Herald newspaper, while addressing his Zanu-PF party supporters who gathered to welcome him back, Mugabe said maintained that all nations were equal before the international law and that “no country should be allowed to bully others on the basis of its military might”.

Mugabe said: “Each and every country has the power to rule itself, no matter how small… No country is too small. So we are just warning him (Trump],” Mugabe said while speaking in Shona.