A sexually-starved pastor from our neighbouring Zambia has lamented before the Bulangililo local court that he has to pay his wife to enjoy his conjugal rights.

The man identified as Pathias Milazi said this when he was testifying against Naomi Chilenga whom he wants to divorce on grounds that she does not respect him.

The two got married in 1999 and have four children together.

Pathias told the court that problems in their marriage started after he was sent to open a branch for the church in another area called Ndola.

He said his wife would call him and accuse him of being promiscuous and denied him conjugal rights, which he could only have when he paid her money.

And the wife told the court that his husband is in the habit of sleeping with small girls in the bush.

