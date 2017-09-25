A pet python is currently at the centre of a mysterious death investigation after its lifeless owner was discovered nearby.

According to The Sun UK, police said experienced handler Dan Brandon, 31, who owned several as pets, had suffered “serious injuries”.

One of his beloved snakes, which can grow up to 25ft long, was outside of its pen when his body was discovered by officers.

Authorities confirmed that it was under investigation.

Pythons have killed humans before though experts say this would be the first time one has fatally struck in Britain.

Wildlife fan Dan, who is believed to have lived with his parents, was found dead on August 25 in Church Crookham, Hants. He was discovered in his room, where he kept all his snakes.

His social media profiles show photos of him with his pets, including one of a huge Burmese python draped over his body.

A source said: “It is under investigation whether the snake was involved. The death is in an investigation stage between natural causes and an inquest. Investigators are waiting for the full toxicology results and reports to come back from a post-mortem. “Depending on the results, an inquest may be opened.”

A spokesman for Hampshire Police told The Sun: “We were called to an address in Church Crookham. A 31-year-old man had suffered serious injuries and died at the scene. “The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Dan’s devastated family did not want to comment.

But a friend said they believed the snake had nothing to do with his death and hoped the investigation would prove that.