President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has appointed former Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City South East Bently Namasasu as Deputy Ambassador to Japan.

The appointment comes barely month after the Supreme Court of Appeal called for a re-run in Lilongwe City South East Constituency where Namasasu was an MP for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The development meant that Namasasu is no longer an MP.

As this was not enough, the ruling DPP opted for Reuben Ngwenya, a former diplomat at the Malawi Embassy in Japan to represent the Party in the re-run elections scheduled for October 17, 2017 in the constituency.

But in what can be described as an appeasement policy, President Mutharika has appointed Namasasu as Deputy Ambassador to Japan.

This has been disclosed in a leaked letter dated September 15 addressed to the Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation signed by Chief Secretary to the President Dr Lloyd Muhara.

“I write to advise that it has pleased His Excellence President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi to appoint Mr. Bently Namasasu as Deputy Ambassador for the Republic of Malawi to Japan.

“I therefore, request you to formalize the appointment by drawing the contract letter for Mr. Namasasu and facilitating his posting to Japan,” reads in part the letter.

Below is the letter;

