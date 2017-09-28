Police in Kasungu have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly impersonating a National intelligence Bureau (NIB) and attempting to dupe the royal family in the district.

Kasungu police Public Relations Officer, Edna Mzingwitsa confirmed of the arrest and identified the suspect as Joseph Kaunda.

According to Mzingwitsa, the suspect approached Group Village Headman Suza claiming to be NIB officer and offered to help in probing the circumstances reading to the botched elevation of the chief by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa.

The suspect then demanded K350, 000 from Group Village Headman Suza to help him in investigate the matter.

“Group village headman Suza got suspicious of Kaunda and told him that they should meet at Kasungu town where he would collect the money,” she said.

The traditional leader informed the law-enforcers about the issue who eventually managed to arrest the culprit at the scene where he had agreed to collect the money.