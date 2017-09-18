The mass National ID registration exercise is on the standstill in Mzuzu following the strike by National Registration Bureau (NRB) workers.

The strike follows the arrest of some NRB officers on Sunday.

The Malawi Police Service (MPS) on Sunday arrested the officers for holding a meeting in requesting for their arrears which were promised to them to be paid at the beginning of third phase of national identification registrations.

The arrest is said to have been facilitated by Minister of Home Affairs and internal Security Grace Obama Chiumia.

According to the striking staff, NRB officers have lost trust in the dealings of Minister of Home Affairs.

The striking staff demands the immediate release of the fellow workers.