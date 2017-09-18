Mzuzu High Court has released on bail National Registration Bureau (NRB) officers arrested on Sunday by the Malawi Police Service.

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Grace Chiumia yesterday ordered armed police officers to arrest 42 NRB workers at Shoprite premises in Mzuzu, after she got wind of their meeting over arrears dating back to May 2017.

The arrest of the workers resulted in the nationwide strike of NRB workers demanding the immediate release of their fellow workers.

When bail hearing commenced in the afternoon, state prosecutor shunned the court hearing forcing the presiding judge to release the suspects.

The suspects have since been charged with unlawful assembly and conspiracy to commit a felony.