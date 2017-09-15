Popular American rapper, Onika Tanya Maraj, known professionally as Nicki Minaj, gave the paparazzi more than they bargained for as she attends Marc Jacobs Fashion Show in NYC.

Popular U.S female rapper, Nicki Minaj suffered an awkward wardrobe malfunction while flaunting an eye-popping display as she stepped out for New York Fashion Week on Wednesday.

The YMCMB star who joined model and actress, Emily Ratajkowski on the front row at the Marc Jacobs showcase displayed her impressive cleavage in a tight-fitting black dress that accidentally led to her nip slip on her arrival.

See more photos below;