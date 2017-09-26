A Zimbabwean man stabbed two women last Friday on September 21 after they turned down his proposal to bed them.

Godknows Moyo appeared in court where he was facing two counts of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a prostitute and another woman whom he accused of spurning his sexual advances.

Moyo, was remanded in custody to October 6 by Karoi magistrate Sheila Nazombe.

It is the State’s case that on September 21 this year, Moyo (38) met the complainant, Collin Chikomo (25), on her way from a night club at around 4am and demanded free sex.

After Chikomo turned him down, Moyo allegedly took out his pocket knife and stabbed her several times on the cheek, neck, stomach and backside and fled when the victim shouted for help.

Moyo later met Sharon Mudurira (25), who was on her way to fetch water, and allegedly stabbed her on the stomach after she also spurned his sexual advances.

His luck ran out when he met Chikomo’s brother in a taxi cab, who ordered the driver to head to a police station, leading to Moyo’s arrest.

Police recovered his bloodstained clothes and knife.