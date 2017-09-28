Two women in Nkhotakota have been nabbed after police found them with Chamba.

Nkhotakota police deputy spokesperson, Paul Malimwe has identified the two suspects as Lucy Phiri, 48 and Rose Mithi aged 20.

The two were arrested after the vehicle they were traveling in was stopped at Kaombe police checking point in the district.

After police had checked the vehicle, a sack bag and two wrapped packages containing Chamba were found.

Later the two women were known to be the owners of the items and police made the arrest.

Charges of being in possession of Cannabis Sativa without license have been laid against the women and they are to appear in court soon.

The two hails from Mbuna village, T/A Kanyenda in Nkhotakota.