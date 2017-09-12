Strong rumours have it that Nigerians veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji has tied the knot with a yet to be identified man on a surreptitious note.

It is alleged that nollywood diva, Genevieve Nnaji just had a secret wedding in Portugal to avoid the prying eyes of the media.

According to the Nollywood movie industry source, Genevieve Nnaji’s recent trip to Portugal is not unconnected with her secret wedding.

The single mother of one is now happily married to the man of her dreams in the absence of family members and friends from both side.

The 38 year woman last year, August – 2016 had her planned marital ceremony with her basketball agent beau, Ugochukwu Udezue cancelled at the last minute after the level of secrecy of the event caused a disagreement.

Reports have it that Genevieve as already in Milan, Italy with some of her trusted friends for the wedding before it was called off.

When asked why Genevieve chose a secret wedding, the source said she did it because in her short lifetime, she has dated so many men so in order to avoid backslash and media attack, she settled for a secret wedding.

The source told Nigeria`s Naijagist that the single mother of one is likely to deny the secret wedding report but that will not change the fact that she is now Mrs Genevieve “Something”.