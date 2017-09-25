Fourteen National Registration Bureau (NRB) officers who were arrested on Sunday last week are demanding K140 million in damages from Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Grace Chiumia, for getting them arrested.

Chiumia allegedly ordered police to arrest the officers on suspicion that they were planning to stage a strike and leak registration information in protest against unpaid allowances.

In a letter filed by their lawyer Christon Ghambi which has also been addressed to the Attorney General in the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs and Inspector General of Police Lexten Kachama, 14 officers accuse Chiumia of subjecting them to physical and psychological torture.

They further complain of unjustified assault, false imprisonment and unwarranted arrest and have given the Cabinet minister up to three months to honour the demands failing which legal proceedings would follow.

When contacted for comment, Chiumia said she is yet to be served with the court documents.